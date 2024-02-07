Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.30

Shares of Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as low as $0.98. Eutelsat Group shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Eutelsat Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30.

About Eutelsat Group

(Get Free Report)

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.