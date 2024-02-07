EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.02. EVI Industries shares last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 17,616 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut EVI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

EVI Industries Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $307.62 million, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.07 million during the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.27%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Marks sold 7,465 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $188,192.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $37,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,808.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,507 shares of company stock worth $239,206. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 489.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of EVI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $1,064,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EVI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

