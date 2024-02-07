Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.3% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,213,000 after purchasing an additional 575,649 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 390,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,971,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 229,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 43,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $102.25 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

