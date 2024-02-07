Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,192,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 137,880 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 4.0% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,551,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.25 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.75 and its 200 day moving average is $106.42. The stock has a market cap of $405.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

