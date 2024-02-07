F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.64

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.64 and traded as high as $18.99. F & M Bank shares last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 3,151 shares trading hands.

F & M Bank Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12. The company has a market cap of $66.09 million, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.38.

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter. F & M Bank had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 5.07%.

F & M Bank Announces Dividend

About F & M Bank

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. F & M Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.65%.

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

