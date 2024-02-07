F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,307 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 by 36.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in F5 by 32.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 19.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,275.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,398 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,558 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Up 0.4 %

FFIV stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,499. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $199.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.93.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FFIV. Barclays boosted their price objective on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on F5 from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on F5 from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on F5

About F5

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.