Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 15000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of C$3.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit. The company was formerly known as Chesstown Capital Inc and changed its name to Falcon Gold Corp.

