F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $991.18

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 991.18 ($12.43) and last traded at GBX 989.78 ($12.41), with a volume of 91528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 979 ($12.27).

F&C Investment Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 943.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 898.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 0.64.

F&C Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. F&C Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 2,121.21%.

Insider Activity

About F&C Investment Trust

In other news, insider Beatrice Hollond acquired 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 905 ($11.35) per share, for a total transaction of £986.45 ($1,236.62). Also, insider Anuradha (Anu) Chugh bought 2,084 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 954 ($11.96) per share, for a total transaction of £19,881.36 ($24,923.35). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,203 shares of company stock worth $2,096,151. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates closed ended fund. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

