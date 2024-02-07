F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $991.18

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 991.18 ($12.43) and last traded at GBX 989.78 ($12.41), with a volume of 91528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 979 ($12.27).
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 943.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 898.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 0.64.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. F&C Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 2,121.21%.
F&C Investment Trust PLC operates closed ended fund. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
