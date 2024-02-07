FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Buys £998.20 in Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Sheila Flavell purchased 230 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.44) per share, for a total transaction of £998.20 ($1,251.35).

FDM Group Trading Down 2.2 %

LON FDM traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 426 ($5.34). The stock had a trading volume of 57,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,797. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The company has a market capitalization of £466.94 million, a PE ratio of 1,209.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 433.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 476.33. FDM Group has a twelve month low of GBX 362.50 ($4.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 897 ($11.24).

Get FDM Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

About FDM Group

(Get Free Report)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.