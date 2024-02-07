FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives $289.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $289.93.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Melius upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Get FedEx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in FedEx by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $35,254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 29.3% during the second quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its position in FedEx by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $241.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.19. FedEx has a 1 year low of $190.83 and a 1 year high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.