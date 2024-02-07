FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives $289.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $289.93.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Melius upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in FedEx by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $35,254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 29.3% during the second quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its position in FedEx by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $241.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.19. FedEx has a 1 year low of $190.83 and a 1 year high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
