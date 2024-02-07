Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 103,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 62,015 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FENY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.80. 270,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,464. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.72.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

