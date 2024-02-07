Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.07

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.07 and last traded at $68.05, with a volume of 12076 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.90.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.75 and a 200 day moving average of $62.70.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,075,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,321,000 after buying an additional 48,012 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 18,928 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

