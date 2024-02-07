Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,377,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,673 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $415,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 67.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.22. 38,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,053. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $101.54 and a one year high of $152.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.