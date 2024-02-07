Financial Analysis: Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN) vs. VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) and Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VTEX and Livento Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VTEX $157.62 million 9.31 -$52.42 million ($0.09) -86.28 Livento Group $1.97 million 2.07 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

Livento Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VTEX.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

50.1% of VTEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.9% of VTEX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

VTEX has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Livento Group has a beta of 4.92, meaning that its share price is 392% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VTEX and Livento Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VTEX -8.91% -6.34% -4.74% Livento Group -178.21% -13.88% -12.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for VTEX and Livento Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VTEX 0 1 6 0 2.86 Livento Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

VTEX presently has a consensus price target of $7.29, indicating a potential downside of 6.17%. Given VTEX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VTEX is more favorable than Livento Group.

Summary

VTEX beats Livento Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. It has operations in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, France, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Romania, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. VTEX was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Livento Group

Livento Group, Inc. engages in the film and television production activities. The company is involved in the artificial intelligence and machine learning technology business; and real estate finance and development activities. The company was formerly known as NuGene International, Inc. and changed its name to Livento Group, Inc. in June 2022. Livento Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

