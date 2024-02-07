Financial Contrast: FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) vs. 1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH)

1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report) and FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.3% of 1847 shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of 1847 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of FTI Consulting shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

1847 has a beta of 3.52, suggesting that its share price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTI Consulting has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1847 $48.93 million 0.02 -$10.16 million N/A N/A FTI Consulting $3.03 billion 2.27 $235.51 million $6.76 28.67

This table compares 1847 and FTI Consulting’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FTI Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than 1847.

Profitability

This table compares 1847 and FTI Consulting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1847 -21.49% -1,352.73% -24.59% FTI Consulting 7.21% 14.02% 7.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 1847 and FTI Consulting, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1847 0 0 0 0 N/A FTI Consulting 0 0 2 0 3.00

FTI Consulting has a consensus price target of $240.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.42%. Given FTI Consulting’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FTI Consulting is more favorable than 1847.

Summary

FTI Consulting beats 1847 on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1847

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing. The Construction segment offers doors, door frames, base boards, crown molding, cabinetry, bathroom sinks and cabinets, bookcases, built-in closets, and fireplace mantles. The Automotive Supplies segment designs and sells horn and safety products and provides vehicle emergency and safety warning lights for cars, trucks, industrial equipment, and emergency vehicles. The company was founded by Ellery W. Roberts on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services. The Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers construction and environmental solutions, data and analytics, disputes, health solutions, and risk and investigation services. The Economic Consulting segment provides antitrust and competition economics, financial economics, and international arbitration services. The Technology segment offers corporate legal department consulting; e-discovery and expertise; and information governance, privacy, and security services. The Strategic Communications segment provides corporate reputation, financial communications, and public affairs services. The company serves aerospace and defense, agriculture, airlines and aviation, automotive and industrial, construction, energy, power and products, environmental solutions, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, hospitality, gaming and leisure, insurance, mining, private equity, public sector and government contracts, real estate, retail and consumer products, telecom, media and technology, and transportation and logistics industries. FTI Consulting, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

