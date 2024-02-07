Financial Contrast: Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) and Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT)

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) and Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Talkspace and Xcelerate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -26.25% -25.75% -21.54% Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Talkspace has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcelerate has a beta of 2.82, suggesting that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $119.57 million 3.35 -$79.67 million ($0.22) -10.91 Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Talkspace and Xcelerate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Xcelerate has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Talkspace.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Talkspace and Xcelerate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 1 0 0 2.00 Xcelerate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Talkspace currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Talkspace’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Talkspace is more favorable than Xcelerate.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists. The company offers Talkspace for Business for employees to access its platform services on a benefit plan paid by the employer; and Talkspace Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Talkspace Behavioral Health plan, that provides online therapy to employees through EAP and behavioral health benefits. Talkspace, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

About Xcelerate

Xcelerate Inc. acquires engineering/patents and applies to early-stage medical technology companies. The company engages in the formulation, packaging and marketing of consumer health and beauty, and clinically tested skin care products; development of artificial intelligence and virtual health technology to assist patients; owning and licensing the rights to various forms of medical equipment. It also provides Ceramedx, a natural plant based therapeutic skin care product; Earth Science Beauty, which offers natural facial skincare targeted to specific skin types. The company was formerly known as Union Dental Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xcelerate Inc. Xcelerate Inc. was incorporated in 1996 is based in Mauldin, South Carolina.

