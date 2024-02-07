Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Lowered to C$47.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FTT. TD Securities reduced their price target on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.25.

FTT stock traded down C$2.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$37.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,588. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$31.83 and a 52 week high of C$46.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.19. The firm has a market cap of C$5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.10. Finning International had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 4.020979 earnings per share for the current year.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

