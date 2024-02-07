Finning International (TSE:FTT) Trading Down 12.6%

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) dropped 12.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$34.36 and last traded at C$34.70. Approximately 238,630 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 200,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$47.38.

Get Finning International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Finning International

Finning International Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.10. Finning International had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Finning International Inc. will post 4.020979 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Finning International

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.