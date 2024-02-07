First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. grew its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned about 0.09% of First American Financial worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First American Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First American Financial stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $59.25. 129,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,328. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $65.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 93.39%.

In other First American Financial news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at $420,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

