First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 101,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Citi Trends by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Citi Trends by 301.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 47,389 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 85,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $33.67.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $179.52 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 36,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.51 per share, for a total transaction of $851,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,244,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,255,091.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 36,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.51 per share, for a total transaction of $851,062.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,244,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,255,091.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $286,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,148.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 69,200 shares of company stock worth $1,643,897 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

