First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 125,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of JELD-WEN as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 161,693 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 74,984 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JELD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NYSE:JELD opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

