First Eagle Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,985 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of M.D.C. worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 110,564 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

MDC opened at $62.34 on Wednesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.76. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.55.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

