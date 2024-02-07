First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap One were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPO. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Snap One by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Snap One by 41.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Snap One by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap One by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap One alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Snap One from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Snap One from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Snap One Price Performance

SNPO opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. Snap One Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $270.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap One Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.