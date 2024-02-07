First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) by 71.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 357,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,367 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clarus were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 682,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 35,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

CLAR stock opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Clarus Co. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $100.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.84 million. Clarus had a negative net margin of 21.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLAR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Clarus in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

