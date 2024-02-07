First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 279,478 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,478 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.94% of Accuray worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Accuray during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Accuray by 251.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Accuray in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Accuray in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accuray in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accuray

In other news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 65,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $161,513.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,369,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,433.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 65,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $161,513.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,369,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,433.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gina Corradetti sold 14,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $38,713.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 196,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,418.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,142 shares of company stock valued at $323,367 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Price Performance

ARAY opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. Accuray Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $4.30.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $107.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.11 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Accuray Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Featured Articles

