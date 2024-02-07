First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 11,200 Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Tanger worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 16,418.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,249,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,666 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger in the second quarter valued at about $25,620,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tanger during the fourth quarter worth about $16,663,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tanger by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,480,000 after acquiring an additional 700,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tanger by 40.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,720,000 after acquiring an additional 667,077 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SKT opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Tanger Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Tanger’s payout ratio is presently 119.54%.

In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,126,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,185,844.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,126,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,185,844.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,100,660.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

