First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 1.07% of Iteris worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 0.5% in the second quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 3,295,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Iteris by 211.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iteris by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 96,281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Iteris by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 82,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 429,750 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iteris alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Iteris

In other news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $152,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,713,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ITI

Iteris Stock Up 6.2 %

ITI stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. Iteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Iteris had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iteris

(Free Report)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.