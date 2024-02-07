First Eagle Investment Management LLC Takes $3.59 Million Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 128,105 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 157.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 120.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NTCT. TheStreet lowered NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $60,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,264.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $110,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,238.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $60,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,264.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $276,480 in the last 90 days. 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetScout Systems Profile

(Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.