First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sec Perform Spec Market Wgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group set a C$16.00 price target on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.39.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$12.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.07. The company has a market cap of C$8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.31 and a twelve month high of C$39.13.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$496,750.50. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

