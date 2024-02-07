First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Up to $141.11

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $141.11, but opened at $148.40. First Solar shares last traded at $142.72, with a volume of 453,758 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSLR. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.21 and its 200 day moving average is $164.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,945,549,000 after acquiring an additional 279,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,419,291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $840,063,000 after acquiring an additional 152,739 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,283,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,024,000 after acquiring an additional 211,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,528,000 after acquiring an additional 56,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,102,959 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $339,817,000 after acquiring an additional 181,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

