First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 621,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,593 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $28,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.2% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $52.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3421 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

