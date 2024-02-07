FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target Cut to $193.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $196.00 to $193.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstService in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on FirstService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.38. The company had a trading volume of 16,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,830. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.00. FirstService has a 12-month low of $131.75 and a 12-month high of $171.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in FirstService by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in FirstService by 2.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FirstService by 14.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in FirstService by 1.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

