Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,346,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,024 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Fiserv worth $378,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FI. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Fiserv by 25.2% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 881.0% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 60.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67,492 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,018,000. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% in the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 537,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FI traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.44. 300,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,183. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.76 and its 200-day moving average is $125.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.99 and a 12-month high of $145.87.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fiserv from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

