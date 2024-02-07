Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stake Boosted by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FI. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total value of $876,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,078,062.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE FI traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.51. The company had a trading volume of 797,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,276. The company has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.53. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.99 and a twelve month high of $145.87.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.13.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

