Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.550-8.700 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.55-8.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.34. The company had a trading volume of 506,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fiserv has a one year low of $103.99 and a one year high of $145.87. The firm has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.53.

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 763.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 63,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 56,495 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.13.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

