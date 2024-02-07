Flare (FLR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $27.52 Million

Flare (FLR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One Flare coin can currently be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Flare has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. Flare has a total market cap of $931.02 million and $27.52 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 32,587,386,516 coins. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 32,586,209,463.362904 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02736978 USD and is down -5.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $29,701,770.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

