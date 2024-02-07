Flare (FLR) Price Reaches $0.0293

Flare (FLR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Flare has a total market cap of $955.35 million and $28.46 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flare has traded up 24.5% against the dollar. One Flare coin can now be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Flare

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 32,587,386,516 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 32,586,209,463.362904 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02736978 USD and is down -5.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $29,701,770.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

