FMC (NYSE:FMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC stock opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.12. FMC has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $131.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

Institutional Trading of FMC

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in FMC by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in FMC by 8.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FMC by 29.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,822,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,997,000 after purchasing an additional 639,925 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in FMC by 21.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas lowered FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.47.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

