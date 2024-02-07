Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Acquires 110 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 14,635 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,373 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,572,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,736,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,490,605. The company has a market capitalization of $107.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.68. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.