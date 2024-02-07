Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Buys 26 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Linde by 122.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN stock traded up $5.77 on Wednesday, reaching $421.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,864. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.82. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $319.23 and a 12-month high of $434.21. The firm has a market cap of $204.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.14.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

