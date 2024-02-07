Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $233,000 Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 55.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IXC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.56. The company had a trading volume of 181,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,643. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $34.19 and a 52 week high of $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.71.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

