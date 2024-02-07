Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $288,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 84,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,577,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,661,913. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $259.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.45.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.87.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,052 shares of company stock worth $16,834,665 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

