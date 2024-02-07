Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000.

EDV stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.20. 120,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,093. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day moving average of $74.59.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

