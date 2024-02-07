Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) by 104.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,334 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VCV stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,553. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0366 per share. This is an increase from Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%.

(Free Report)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.