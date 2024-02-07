Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,328 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MYN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 45,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,275. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.0442 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

