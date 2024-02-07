Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,718,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,672,000 after purchasing an additional 762,169 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $7,528,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 24.6% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,012,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,686,000 after purchasing an additional 595,306 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 24.0% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,685,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,138,000 after purchasing an additional 519,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 440,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of MUC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.11. 127,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,615. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

