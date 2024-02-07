Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GitLab by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,711,000 after acquiring an additional 130,486 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of GitLab by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in GitLab by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in GitLab by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in GitLab by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 48,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $7,831,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $7,831,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 15,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,178,714.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,102.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,152,589 shares of company stock valued at $132,921,780 over the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GTLB traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,737. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $75.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.25.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The business had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays upped their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

