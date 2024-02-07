Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 60 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LHX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.29.

NYSE:LHX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.42. 156,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,356. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.81. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $219.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

