Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BXP. Natixis increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 8,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 12.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 221,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,195,000 after acquiring an additional 23,795 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $5,623,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 8.2% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 684,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,742,000 after acquiring an additional 51,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $582,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BXP remained flat at $63.31 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.17. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.06.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 323.97%.

BXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.56.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

