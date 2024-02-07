Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,036 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

